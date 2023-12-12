A dog has died after being hit by a car while it was crossing the road.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The animal collided with a black Volkswagen Polo while on a lead in Horton Heath. Police said the road traffic incident took place on the B3354 Botley Road, near Dumpers Drove, at roughly 3.30pm on Sunday (December 10).

NOW READ: Man who murdered cricketer jailed

“We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision in Horton Heath,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said. “Sadly the dog, a Grey French Bulldog, died from its injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A grey French Bulldog died of its injuries after being hit by a car. The collision happened on the B3354 Botley Road in Horton Heath. Picture: Google Street View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Volkswagen did not stop at the scene and continued in the direction of Fair Oak. Did you see this car in the area at the time? Did you witness the collision itself, or have relevant dash cam footage?”