Dog dies after being hit by a Volkswagen Polo while crossing the road in Horton Heath, Hampshire
The animal collided with a black Volkswagen Polo while on a lead in Horton Heath. Police said the road traffic incident took place on the B3354 Botley Road, near Dumpers Drove, at roughly 3.30pm on Sunday (December 10).
“We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision in Horton Heath,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said. “Sadly the dog, a Grey French Bulldog, died from its injuries.
The driver of the Volkswagen did not stop at the scene and continued in the direction of Fair Oak. Did you see this car in the area at the time? Did you witness the collision itself, or have relevant dash cam footage?”
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230504171. Reports can also be submitted online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.