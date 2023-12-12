Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cameron Wayne Baker, 28, has been put behind bars after murdering 30-year-old Tommy Barton in Ryde, Isle of Wight. Mr Barton was found dead with stab wounds in his chest in the early hours of the morning on May 28 in Dover Street.

A member of the public, alongside officers, provided first-aid to Tommy before the ambulance arrived. He was pronounced dead despite the efforts of paramedics. Baker, formerly of Leed Street, Sandown, denied the murder but was convicted at Winchester Crown Court on December 7. Baker was given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 21 years, today in the same court.

L: Cameron Baker, 28, formerly of Leed Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight, who was handed a life sentence following the murder of Tommy Barton. R: Tommy Barton, 30, who was stabbed and left to die by Baker. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Jurors heard that Mr Barton attended an address in Park Road to confront Baker as part of an ongoing dispute, before he was stabbed in the street. At a previous hearing on December 7, Christopher Quinlan KC, prosecuting, told the jury that Mr Barton had seen the defendants with his ex-girlfriend, Sammi Creed, outside a bar in Ryde on the previous evening. He said that Miss Creed – who had split with Mr Barton two months earlier – was holding Baker’s hand, which she later told police was because he was drunk.

A second man, Rio Scott, 28, of Ryde, was acquitted of murder and manslaughter and was released following the jury’s verdicts. Mr Quinlan said that the group then went on to other bars before they later returned to Park Road where Mr Scott lived. The prosecutor said that Mr Barton later arrived at Park Road in the early hours of the morning in a car driven by his 84-year-old father.

He banged on the door of Scott’s home with his father’s walking stick but when there was no answer Mr Barton and his father drove away only to return again a while later. Mr Quinlan said Mr Barton intended to confront the group but was then attacked himself and suffered multiple stab wounds. A CPS spokeswoman said: “Expecting Mr Barton’s arrival, Baker armed himself with a boiled kettle and a large knife before waiting on the doorstep.

Baker was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court today. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency.

“A brief scuffle ensued during which Mr Barton was scalded by boiling water and then stabbed twice in the chest – suffering a punctured lung and a fatal wound to the heart. The victim staggered away from the scene before dying in front of his father and members of the public.” During the hearing, emotive victim impact statements from Mr Barton’s family were read to the court. Mr Barton, who played cricket for clubs in Ryde, Ventnor and Lymington, caring, kind and thoughtful person who was funny, loud, warm, vibrant, and loved by many. The court heard that he loved his life, his daughter, and his family.

Mrs Justice Sara Cockerill DBE commended the members of the public who came to Tommy’s aid and tried to save his life on the night he died. Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Douglas, senior investigating officer for the case, said: “This tragic incident paints the very stark reality of the immeasurable pain and suffering caused by knives and weapons. Tommy Barton was a young man who was killed in a senseless and despicable act of violence.