An XL Bully. Pic: PA

The woman owns an American Bulldog, which is not a recognised breed but is a close relative of the XL Bully, and has launched a passionate defence of the under siege XL Bully and poured scorn on the government’s new law.

The now banned breed has been in the spotlight following a number of incidents - including fatalities - across the country and locally. Ian “Wiggy” Symes was mauled to death by an XL Bully at a park in Fareham during August 2022. More recently a woman in Waterlooville was bitten by an XL Bully in a communal area of her address resulting in the dog being seized by police. A person was also bitten in Palmerston Road, Southsea, by an XL Bully and was taken into kennels.

The female resident, who does not want to be named, has said “people are getting defensive because they are scared and angry” over reported incidents involving XL Bullies, and has insisted they are no different to other dogs. “The entire thing terrifies me. I just want to enlighten people that, genuinely, these dogs live in family homes and are loved so much. And for them to be snatched away and killed over minor injuries and a bad law, it’s just heartbreaking,” she said.

“I agree with licensing dogs. I think it would solve a lot of issues and will allow for people to be able to trace owners for neglect and abuse. But I do not agree with muzzling and banning them unnecessarily. The government has created guidelines that supposedly define an (XL Bully) type that even DNA cannot establish.”

The passionate dog-lover went on to reveal some of the lesser known consequences of the ban, which came into force today (Thursday February 1). “A lot of dog walkers can’t walk XL types now due to insurance and 99 per cent of kennels won’t take an XL Bully type dog,” she said. “They have to be muzzled at all times, even in a car. Only a handful of private dog walking fields have managed to obtain the insurance to allow XL Bully types.”

The woman, speaking of the impact on her, continued: “As an American Bulldog isn’t a recognised breed, they will automatically be affected by the ban. I haven’t been able to walk him since December through sheer fear someone will deem him as a type and he will be taken away from me. I’m awaiting further advice from professionals because as soon as I ‘type’ him, I sign away all his rights of being a ‘normal dog’.

“He cannot come on pet friendly weekends away because legally he won’t be allowed even with a muzzle. My poor dog hopefully will soon accept the muzzle, otherwise he literally doesn’t get the chance to go on a walk ever again without the risk of being reported, seized and euthanised. All for being a similar type.”

The dog owner also said 99 per cent of dog groomers cannot get insurance to be allowed to groom her dog, and added: “God forbid I die as legal ownership of my dog cannot be transferred.”

From December 31, XL Bullies were no longer allowed out in public unless they were wearing a muzzle, and placed on a lead. It also became illegal to breed, sell, advertise, rehome, abandon or let an XL Bully dog stray.

XL Bully owners were given the opportunity to apply for an exemption by January 31. Those granted exemption are allowed to keep their pet as long as they follow a strict set of rules. A fee of £92.40 had to be paid per dog.

The rules include: