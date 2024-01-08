An XL Bully that savaged a “terrified” woman outside her home to leave her “living in fear” has now been confiscated.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As reported, a woman in her 30s was attacked by the “dangerous” animal on December 22 in the communal area of her Laburnum Road, Waterlooville, Guinness Partnership address. The canine lunged at her and sank its teeth into her stomach after bounding up the stairs of the shared space. It left her with a large gash across her belly which was treated at a hospital walk-in centre where she was given antibiotics for seven days.

READ NOW: GP accused of sex assaults

On Friday, police said they were investigating the attack and were waiting to hear from the dog warden whether the dog was in fact an XL Bully. The force has now confirmed it was an XL Bully, with the dog removed from the address.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An XL Bully. Pic: PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 1.10pm on Friday December 22 to reports that a woman had been injured by a dog at an address on Laburnum Road in Waterlooville. Officers attended and an investigation was launched.

“As part of our enquiries, we have been working with the local dog warden, who has attended and confirmed that the dog involved is an XL Bully. The dog has been voluntarily surrendered by the owner and remains in kennels.”

The victim told The News on Friday: “I had my keys in my hand when the dog came bounding up the stairs towards me and sunk its teeth into my stomach. I was so shocked and scared…I just froze and went rigid. I tried to push her off before the male owner grabbed her and shoved her into the flat. He said ‘sorry’.

“I always knew the dog was vicious but never thought it would attack a human. It has attacked two dogs before. He can’t control it and doesn’t have it on a lead or wearing a muzzle which it is supposed to be.

The victim's injured stomach following the XL Bully attack

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s made me terrified of everything. I don’t know if it will happen again, or whether the dog will be there again when I am. I shouldn’t be afraid in my own home. I don’t want to live with a dangerous dog near me. It could have been a child, which worries me to death.”