The pooch was off its lead when mauled the woolly animal to death in a field on March 14. A flock of sheep were chased by the dog, before one of them was singled out, bitten, and killed.

The owner – a 53-year-old woman from Sandown – visited the shepherd a few days after the incident in Ninham, Isle of Wight – offering his apologies and asking to pay compensation in return. Following a review of the evidence obtained by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s country watch team, and in consultation with the victim in this case, the dog owner has been spoken to by police and dealt with by means of community resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stock picture of a herd of sheep on a green pasture, England

A community resolution are out of court disposals where offences can be dealt with if a suspect pleads guilty, without pursuing criminal charges or prosecution through court. They are made on a case by case basis, factoring in evidence and the wishes of the victim.

The woman was made to pay £300 in compensation. Police Staff Investigator Andrew Williams, from the Country Watch team, said: ‘The majority of dog owners are responsible, but unfortunately there are a small minority whose recklessness puts the welfare of other animals at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: 13 dog friendly cafes in the Portsmouth area

‘It is so important to keep dogs either on leads or under close control, particularly around livestock. If you are walking your dog in a field and there is no livestock, please keep the dog in sight at all times, be aware of what it is doing, and be confident it will return to you promptly on command. If you cannot be confident of this, the dog should not be off the lead.