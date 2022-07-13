Domestic abuse cases in Hampshire getting 'more complex' as police vow to commit more resources

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, charities supporting victims of domestic abuse are finding themselves with a major spike in cases, which are increasingly also involving children.

Now, police are making domestic abuse one of their top priorities and funding has been secured to provide better support to survivors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children and young people are being increasingly caught up in domestic abuse cases. Picture: Shutterstock

Chief Inspector Fifi Gulam-Husen, who heads up the Fareham and Gosport districts, said: 'There is a huge risk of harm with domestic abuse.

'Through the Covid-19 pandemic, we identified an even greater risk because during the lockdowns, everything was happening in private, behind closed doors.

'It's something that I believe needs a lot more of our time and attention, and is one of my three main priorities as chief inspector.'

Stop Domestic Abuse, a Havant-based charity that supports domestic abuse survivors across Hampshire, has noted a rise in cases of domestic abuse not only targeted at women, but children too.

Claire Lambon, chief executive officer for Stop Domestic Abuse, said: 'As we emerge from the pandemic, demand for our services in Hampshire is growing and cases are more complex than ever before, with victims experiencing multiple challenges and support needs.

'Our children and young people’s teams are dealing with a spike in referrals as children return to the classroom and become visible to services after months of isolation and harm within the abusive household.

Children are presenting with a range of complex mental health/wellbeing issues caused by heightened trauma due to pandemic isolation and the severity of domestic abuse witnessed during successive lockdowns and school closures. Sixty-seven per cent of children and young people said they felt safer following support from Stop Domestic Abuse’s specialist children’s teams.'

Hampshire's police and crime commissioner, Donna Jones, has also secured £557,710 of funding to support survivors of domestic and sexual abuse up to 2025.

The funding will pay for six independent domestic abuse advocates and an independent sexual violence advisor, helping survivors and their families to get the best possible support and protection.