The callous criminal stole cash from the pensioner during a raid at her home in Westways, Farlington on Friday, July 8.

Police said the male, who is aged between 30 and 50, knocked on the woman’s door at about 2.25pm and offered the pensioner some building work.

Westways in Farlington where a pensioner in her 90s was targeted by a thief

However, when the elderly woman declined, police say he asked to use her toilet before then stealing cash from the property.

The thief reportedly left the area on foot in the direction of Havant Road. The woman was not injured during the incident, police added.

Hampshire Constabulary said the force was now hunting the criminal, with a spokeswoman adding: ‘We have been conducting enquiries in the area but would like to hear from anyone who lives locally who we have not spoken to yet, who may have had a similar caller at their door either on the same day or recently.

‘We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, Ring doorbell or dash cam footage from the area at the time that may assist us with our enquiries.’

Deputy police and crime commissioner and councillor for Drayton and Farlington says the burglar must 'feel the full force of the law'.

The crime has appalled city leaders, with deputy police and crime commissioner and councillor for Drayton and Farlington, Terry Norton, saying: ‘This is outrageous. The perpetrator must feel the full force of the law.

‘Burglary is a deeply invasive crime and can leave victims feeling vulnerable in their own home.

‘It’s horrendous. However, it is an isolated incident. Drayton and Farlington, as a whole, is a safe place.’

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council, was also shocked. He said: ‘This is just appalling. You wonder how people live with themselves after doing.

‘It’s just so depressing there are people who will prey on good people in the city and take advantage of them.’

Police have described the thief as being white with tanned skin, of medium to stocky build with thick, dark brown hair.

He was clean shaven and wearing a plain navy t-shirt and dark blue jeans.