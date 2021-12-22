Domestic abuse victims 'dread' festive period as charities brace themselves for spike in calls

Rather than being a time of happiness, Christmas and the New Year is often one of ‘dread’ for victims due to a toxic mixture of factors that exacerbates predicaments sufferers are in.

Heightened emotions, excessive alcohol and more time spent in close quarters with their abuser all play a part in the spike of this hidden crime.

And with the country once again being plunged into working from home and people more fearful to venture out amid concerns over the ‘new tidal wave’ of Omicron cases set to hit the country, the bleak situation is expected to deepen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silhouette of a woman protecting herself from a blow from her partner by holding her arms in front of her face.

Stop Domestic Abuse charity in Havant reports one in four women and one in six men will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime. In the UK, two or three women a week are killed by a partner or former partner.

Last year, the charity reported a 20 per cent rise in calls over Christmas and New Year compared to the same period the previous year - with the charity anticipating an increase in calls to their helpline over the festive period once again.

Claire Lambon, charity CEO, said: ‘Unfortunately, we expect to see a rise in calls to our helpline over the festive period. For households where domestic abuse is already taking place, the festive period is a time of dread rather than joy.

Claire Lambon CEO of Stop Domestic Abuse

‘Many families face additional pressures during this time of the year and perpetrators use this as an excuse to escalate domestic abuse.

‘Perpetrators also use drinking to justify their behaviour, drinking does not cause domestic abuse; perpetrators choose to act this way and must take responsibility for their actions. If you are experiencing domestic abuse, help and support is available and we urge you to get in touch.

‘You do not need to suffer in silence. Our service remains open over the festive period and refuge spaces will be available.’

Since White Ribbon Day in November, an international campaign to highlight male violence against women, Stop Domestic Abuse has been raising awareness of their life saving services and encouraging men to make the pledge never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

In preparation for the busy Christmas period, the charity also distributed 15,000 beer mats that include their contact details to local pubs across Hampshire.

Hampshire domestic abuse charity Aurora New Dawn has also flagged up the festive period as a time of fear for many.

A spokeswoman for Aurora said: ‘We see an increase in referrals on or around the Christmas and New Year period every year.

‘This is often exacerbated by perpetrators using alcohol and family time as an excuse to exert power and control.

‘If you are a victim of domestic abuse we can support you and are open 24 hours a day over Christmas and New Year. Call us on 02394 216 816.’

SEE ALSO: Driving laws you may not know you are breaking

Chief superintendent David Powell, Hampshire Constabulary lead for domestic abuse, said: ‘Protecting the vulnerable and those impacted by domestic abuse is a key priority for us throughout the year.

‘However, during the festive period, we often see an increase in reports of domestic abuse, and every year we do more at this time to make sure those affected are kept safe.

‘This year we will again be providing extra police officers and domestic abuse support workers dedicated to responding rapidly to domestic abuse incidents.

‘Bringing perpetrators to justice and ensuring that cases get to court and victims are supported remains our focus.

‘We are proud that increasing numbers of victims feel confident to reach out for our help.

‘Whilst I am pleased that we are prosecuting more offenders for high risk domestic abuse and sexual violence than last year I also know we must do and will do more.

‘If anyone is experiencing abuse or harm, please call 999. If you’re not in a position to speak press 55 and our controllers will know what to do.’

Portsmouth councillor Dave Ashmore, member for community safety, said: ‘The festive season should be a time when we enjoy being with friends and family, but for those who are in an abusive relationship, the reality is very different and people can feel very isolated.

‘Domestic abuse accounts for 18 per cent of all crime in the city, and for 46 per cent of assaults. It has been a priority for the Community Safety Partnership for more than a decade and has increased in the past few years.

‘Help is there if you need it. If you feel that you are in an abusive relationship or know of someone who is, please call the Stop Domestic Abuse help line or if it's an emergency, call 999. And if you're unsure whether you are in a healthy relationship you can always find help on the “Is This Love” website at isthislove.org.uk.’

Where to get help

Stop Domestic Abuse Helpline is open from 9am-9pm Monday to Friday and 10am-6pm weekends and bank holidays. Phone 023 9206 5494.

For those using abusive, violent or controlling behaviours who would like help to change contact Stop Domestic Abuse on 023 9206 5484.

Victims can also call Hampshire Domestic Abuse Advice Line on 03300 165112. If you are in Portsmouth, call 023 9206 5494.

Call Stay Safe East on 0208 519 7241 to get confidential help.

In an emergency call 999.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron