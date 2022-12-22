Domestic violence spikes in Portsmouth as calls double after England World Cup game
THERE has been a ‘significant’ rise in domestic violence in the city – with a charity receiving double the number of calls after England played their first game in the World Cup.
The number of calls to Portsmouth's Stop Domestic Abuse service has doubled in recent weeks indicating a dramatic spike in domestic abuse in the city. The number of calls doubled the day after England's first World Cup match on November 21. And the calls show that the rising cost of living and pressures of Christmas are also contributing.
A client from Stop Domestic Abuse said: ‘There was a small glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel to escape my abuser, now with the cost-of-living crisis that tunnel is very dark.’
Claire Lambon, CEO of Stop Domestic Abuse, said: ‘The daunting reality faced for many victims of domestic abuse is that this Christmas, home is not a safe place. We also have additional pressures caused by the cost of living crisis and men's World Cup, and we've seen a sharp increase in calls.’
Councillor Kirsty Mellor, the council’s champion for violence against women and girls, added: ‘Please remember there's lots of people who can support you, and you won't be turned away.’
A free, short quiz is available at www.isthislove.org.uk to help residents consider if their relationship is healthy
Residents can contact Stop Domestic Abuse by calling 0330 0533 630 and selecting option one for Portsmouth or emailing [email protected] The Portsmouth helpline is available from 9am-9pm Monday - Friday and 10am to 6pm on weekends and bank holidays. It will be available on Christmas Day and Boxing Day for emergencies.