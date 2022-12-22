The number of calls to Portsmouth's Stop Domestic Abuse service has doubled in recent weeks indicating a dramatic spike in domestic abuse in the city. The number of calls doubled the day after England's first World Cup match on November 21. And the calls show that the rising cost of living and pressures of Christmas are also contributing.

A client from Stop Domestic Abuse said: ‘There was a small glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel to escape my abuser, now with the cost-of-living crisis that tunnel is very dark.’

Claire Lambon, CEO of Stop Domestic Abuse, said: ‘The daunting reality faced for many victims of domestic abuse is that this Christmas, home is not a safe place. We also have additional pressures caused by the cost of living crisis and men's World Cup, and we've seen a sharp increase in calls.’

Councillor Kirsty Mellor, the council’s champion for violence against women and girls, added: ‘Please remember there's lots of people who can support you, and you won't be turned away.’

A free, short quiz is available at www.isthislove.org.uk to help residents consider if their relationship is healthy

Pictured: Stop Domestic Abuse CEO Claire Lambon outside her office in Havant on 26 November 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman