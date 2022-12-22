Missing Isle of Wight man Michael Bond travelled through Portsmouth
Police say a missing man travelled through Portsmouth this week and want to know if anyone spotted him in the city.
Michael Bond, 55, was reported missing from Shanklin on the Isle of Wight on Monday, December 19 after a neighbour became concerned for him.
A police spokesman said: ‘We believe Michael travelled from the Island to Portsmouth via Wightlink on Sunday between 7am and 8am, and now suspect he could be in central London.
‘As such, we are requesting people in the Portsmouth and London areas to also share our appeal.’
Michael is white, about 5ft 9in, skinny and has long dark but greying hair – just about long enough for a ponytail – and a chin-length dark but greying beard.
He may have glasses on, but does not wear them all the time.
He is potentially wearing either a grey suit and/or a tan leather jacket.
Anyone who has seen Michael, or knows where he is, can call 101, quoting reference 44220509926.