A total of 68 drain covers over 28 roads in the south of the county, including in Gosport and Fareham, have been stolen in recent weeks – leaving openings in the road which could cause a potential hazard to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

Councillor Rob Humby, transport boss at Hampshire County Council, said: ‘I urge all road users to take extra care on the roads at this time while we do all we can to make the affected areas safe as quickly as possible.

Missing drain covers in Fell Drive - with more than a dozen more going missing across Gosport and Fareham. Picture: Graham Burgess

‘As soon as we became aware of the issue following reports from the police, highways teams have been out on the road network, to make safe the affected sites with cones and/or barriers and assess the type of replacement drain covers needed so new ones can be sourced and ordered. Our teams are also exploring the availability of replacement items which are made from innovative composite alternatives that have no scrap value, but these are unlikely to be suitable for all sites and they are only intended as a temporary fix.

‘Whoever is taking these drain covers is putting road users’ safety at risk and I remain hopeful that the Police will be successful in quickly catching those responsible. I am aware that their investigations are ongoing. If anyone sees anything suspicious, please report it to the Police straight away.’

So far the council has spent more than £100,000 making affected areas safe and sourcing replacement drain covers.

As previously reported, it was thought the issue could be the result of scrap metal thieves.

If anyone has seen anything suspicious or who has information about the stolen drain covers, report it via Hampshire police’s online reporting system: hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

Affected roads are:

Fareham

Bell Davies Road

Crofton Avenue

Moody Road

Robinson Road

Lee-on-The-Solent

Anglesea Road

Broom Way

Court Road

Drake Road

Fell Drive

Manor Way

South Place

Swanage Road

Victoria Square

Stubbington

Mays Lane

Titchfield Common

Abshot Road

Titchfield

Coach Hill

Swanmore

Chapel road

New Road

Locks Heath

Church Road

Waltham Chase

Winchester Road

Curdridge

Reading Room Lane

Botley

Winchester Street

Winchester Road

Bursledon

Woolwich Close

Lionheart Way

Chamberlayne Road

West End

Bubb Lane

Netley Abbey

Sellwood Road

