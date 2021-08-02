More than a dozen drain covers have gone missing across Lee-on-the-Solent and Fareham

Residents have reported gaping holes remaining where grates and covers have been taken in Church Road, in Locks Heath, and New Road, Swanmore, as well as Swanage Road, Court Road, Milvil Road, Broom Way, and Fell Drive in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Gosport Borough Councillor Graham Burgess says he has had several residents contact him about the problem.

Caption: Missing drain covers in Fell Drive - with more than a dozen more going missing across Gosport and Fareham. Picture: Graham Burgess

Cllr Burgess said: ‘They have hit quite a lot of roads in Lee-on-the-Solent. I got a phone call saying two had gone in Swanage Road. Then I head three had been taken from Broomway Road. I now know of 15 or 16 that have gone across the area.

‘We haven’t had something like happen here before.

‘My main concerns is safety. If a kid or someone walking along goes down there they would never get out, or if a car is parked there, it could get stuck. They are a safety hazard, especially at night.’

Hampshire County Council has been notified of the problem and cones have been placed to cover some of the drains, according to Cllr Burgess.

The councillor – and several residents reporting the problem on social media – suspects that the issue could be the result of scrap metal thieves.

Cllr Burgess said: ‘They must have been very quiet because those drain covers can be quite heavy.’

So far Hampshire Constabulary has received reports of ‘at least’ six manhole covers ‘missing’ in the Lee-on-the-Solent area, according to a spokesman from the force.

He said: ‘If anyone saw anything suspicious or has any information about this, please call 101 quoting the reference 44210303460.’

