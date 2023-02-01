Drink-driver who denied any wrongdoing is banned from driving and must pay over £2,000 after Portsmouth magistrates find him guilty
A DRINK-driver who denied any wrongdoing was banned from the roads and told to cough up over £2,000.
Mark Dorey, 40, of Longfield Road, Emsworth, denied drink-driving resulting in a trial. But he was found guilty of driving a vehicle while above the limit at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.
The reckless driver was caught by police in Westbourne Road, Emsworth, on April 26 while over the limit. The charge stated: ‘You drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 102 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.’ The limit is 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
After being found guilty by magistrates, Dorey was banned from driving for 15 months and slapped with a fine of £1,125 and told to pay court costs of £800. He must also pay a victim surcharge £112.
His driving disqualification can be reduced by 15 weeks for completing a course.