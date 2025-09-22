Driver, 23, due in court after pedestrian hit by car
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following the incident involving a Ford Focus just before midnight at Eastleigh Railway Station on Saturday.
The driver, from Bishopstoke, is now due in court after being charged by police. A force spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.53pm on Saturday 20 September with reports of a collision involving a Ford Focus and a pedestrian on the A335 Southampton Road, outside Eastleigh Railway Station.
"The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, sustained a shoulder injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
"The driver, 23-year-old Joe Kay of Fair Oak Road in Bishopstoke, has been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was bailed to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on 20 November."