Driver, 35, detained after crashing into parked Ford Transit in Leigh Park

Police were called at 9.47pm on Saturday to Bedhampton Way.

Officers found a grey Vauxhall vehicle had crashed into a stationary yellow Ford Transit van.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 35-year-old man from Havant, was arrested by police but then taken to hospital.

He suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said.

He was then de-arrested after treatment in hospital.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘Enquiries are ongoing at this time.’

