Driver, 35, detained after crashing into parked Ford Transit in Leigh Park

A MAN was detained after crashing into a parked car in Leigh Park.

By Ben Fishwick
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 3:38 pm

Police were called at 9.47pm on Saturday to Bedhampton Way.

Officers found a grey Vauxhall vehicle had crashed into a stationary yellow Ford Transit van.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 35-year-old man from Havant, was arrested by police but then taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police arrested a man

Read More

Read More
Veterans in Portsmouth mark D-Day anniversary alongside 'glad' city MP Stephen M...

He suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said.

He was then de-arrested after treatment in hospital.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘Enquiries are ongoing at this time.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.