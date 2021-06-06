Driver, 35, detained after crashing into parked Ford Transit in Leigh Park
A MAN was detained after crashing into a parked car in Leigh Park.
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 3:38 pm
Police were called at 9.47pm on Saturday to Bedhampton Way.
Officers found a grey Vauxhall vehicle had crashed into a stationary yellow Ford Transit van.
The driver of the Vauxhall, a 35-year-old man from Havant, was arrested by police but then taken to hospital.
Read More
Read MoreVeterans in Portsmouth mark D-Day anniversary alongside 'glad' city MP Stephen M...
He suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said.
He was then de-arrested after treatment in hospital.
A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘Enquiries are ongoing at this time.’