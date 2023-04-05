At approximately 5.40pm, a man in his 30s was driving along Turner Road when an altercation took place with a pedestrian at the crossing near to the junction with Lake Road. It was reported that the pedestrian became verbally abusive and began hitting and kicking the victim’s vehicle. An unknown implement was then used to cause further damage to the vehicle. Police say the victim was then assaulted, however was not seriously injured.

The man involved left in the direction of Westminster Place towards the Sultan Road area. He is described as being aged between 25 and 30, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of skinny build, black, greasy looking hair and a black beard

Birth mark on one of his cheeks and wearing a black shiny puffer jacket with a big collar which had white writing on it. He was wearing a white jumper underneath the jacket, light denim jeans and black trainers with white writing on them.

Police are appealing for information

Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, and anyone who may have some dash cam footage of the incident, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath. This incident took place in the busy rush hour period and police believe that a number of people will have seen what took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230132039. Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

