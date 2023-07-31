The silver was left written off following a crash at a roundabout in Eastleigh. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said officers failed to get a specimen from the person, who was driving a silver vehicle, while they were in hospital.

Police will follow up at a later date regarding their driving offences. The force said: “This vehicle failed to stop in Eastleigh for one of our units and crashed having failed to negotiate a roundabout.

“No serious injuries to the driver, who failed to provide an evidential sample at hospital.