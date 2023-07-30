News you can trust since 1877
Young man found dead in Guildhall Square as police launch murder investigation into "suspicious" death

A young man was found dead in Guildhall Square and police have launched an investigation.
By Freddie Webb
Published 30th Jul 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 14:54 BST

Officers have classed the death of the 18-year-old male as suspicious. His body was found at 11pm last night.

Police are maintaining a heavy presence in the area throughout the day. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: “A murder investigation has been launched after the suspicious death of a man in Portsmouth.

A young man was found dead in Guildhall Square last night (July 29). Picture: Sam Stephenson.A young man was found dead in Guildhall Square last night (July 29). Picture: Sam Stephenson.
"We were called to Guildhall Square at 11pm on Saturday, July 29, following the death of an 18-year-old man. Our officers will remain at the scene today as our investigations into the exact circumstances of what happened continue.

“We understand that news of this will be concerning for residents so please speak to our officers who will be in the area today. Detectives investigating would be keen to from anyone in the area at the time who may have information that could assist our investigation.”

“If you were near to the Guildhall, or have any mobile phone footage or images, or CCTV please contact us on 101 with reference 44230305889.” Reports can also be submitted on the police website.