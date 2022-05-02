The victim, who is 50-years-old and Italian, was just parking his 2014 black BMW X1 in the car park in Lynchford Road, Farnborough ready to go for a drink at the Elephant and Castle pub when two men got in the vehicle with him.

One held a knife to his throat and demanded money while the other searched the victims pockets.

He managed to push the knife away and get out of the car but the two men then stole the vehicle driving off in the direction of Peabody Road.

The victim then went into the pub and reported the incident and police were called.

One of the robbers is described as white, around 6ft tall in his 30s with brown hair. He was balding and also had a short brown beard.

The other man was also white but clean shaven.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We're now asking for anyone who saw any of the incident or has any information about it to get in touch with us. We'd also like to hear from anyone who thinks they may know where the car is now.

‘In the car were the victims wallet, passport and Samsung A22 phone.