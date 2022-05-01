Teenage boy, 15, who was missing for two days in Hampshire has been found

Jaiden, 15, was last seen on Thursday in the Shirley area of Southampton.

Police have announced that he has now been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing Jaiden has been found

The force has thanked people for sharing the missing person appeal.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.