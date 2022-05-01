Teenage boy, 15, who was missing for two days in Hampshire has been found

A TEENAGE boy who went missing for two days in Hampshire has been found.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 1:10 pm

Jaiden, 15, was last seen on Thursday in the Shirley area of Southampton.

Police have announced that he has now been found.

Missing Jaiden has been found

The force has thanked people for sharing the missing person appeal.

