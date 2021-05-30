Officers spotted that the driver was not wearing a seat belt as they came off the M27 at junction 3 to the west of Southampton – and had a less than flawless excuse for breaking the law.

A Twitter account run by Hampshire Constabulary tweeted: ‘Driver seen not wearing their seatbelt coming off the M27 at Jct 3.... when stopped, stated they didn't want to ruin their best shirt as the seatbelt was grubby.

‘Traffic offence report issued. #SeatbeltsSaveLives’

Police taking part in a crackdown on seatbelt wearing have stopped a driver on the M27 - because they were not wearing the safety devise as it would make their shirt 'grubby'.

It comes as roads policing officers take part in a national month of action around seat belt education and enforcement.

Starting last Monday and continuing until Sunday, June 13, the Joint Operations Unit (JOU) of Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police will be supporting the National Police Chiefs' Council seatbelt campaign.

In the period from January 2010 to December 2020, a total of 86 people died in Hampshire and Thames Valley after not wearing a seatbelt while involved in a collision – more than one death every two months.

Wearing a seatbelt while driving became law in 1983.

Now you can be fined up to £500 if you don’t wear a seat belt – unless you are except due to specific reasons such as reversing while instructing a learner driver or certain medical conditions.

