The verbal altercation took place in Washington Road on Wednesday.

It involved a motorist in a black vehicle and a man in his 30s.

The incident took place in Washington Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View.

After words were exchanged, the driver rammed into the cyclist, causing him to fall from his pedal-cycle and break his wrist.

Police have released a description of the man behind the wheel, and his vehicle.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The driver of the car is described as white, with short blonde/light brown hair and wearing a blue or black puffer jacket.

‘The only description of the car that we have at the current time is that it is black and quite a new vehicle.

‘We're appealing for anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam footage from the area between 11am and 11.15am to please contact 101 quoting 44220435838.’