Driver rams into cyclist and breaks his wrist following heated argument in Portsmouth
A DRIVER rammed into a cyclist and injured him following a heated argument in Portsmouth.
The verbal altercation took place in Washington Road on Wednesday.
It involved a motorist in a black vehicle and a man in his 30s.
After words were exchanged, the driver rammed into the cyclist, causing him to fall from his pedal-cycle and break his wrist.
Police have released a description of the man behind the wheel, and his vehicle.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The driver of the car is described as white, with short blonde/light brown hair and wearing a blue or black puffer jacket.
‘The only description of the car that we have at the current time is that it is black and quite a new vehicle.
‘We're appealing for anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam footage from the area between 11am and 11.15am to please contact 101 quoting 44220435838.’
Information can also be submitted online here.