‘I’m disappointed with myself’: Portsmouth FC fanatic John Westwood banned for second time this season after publicly urinating outside Forest Green stadium
URINATING outside a stadium has cost John Westwood as he has been banned for the second time this season.
The lifelong Portsmouth FC supporter was punished for publicly relieving himself against a wall before Saturday’s fixture against Forest Green Rovers.
He was refused entry into The New Lawn and failed to get past the stewards in different clothing – so instead he had to watch the match on a hill overlooking the ground.
Most Popular
-
1
‘I’m disappointed with myself’: Portsmouth FC fanatic John Westwood banned for second time this season after publicly urinating outside Forest Green stadium
-
2
'I wanted to see out my career at Portsmouth, I loved it. It was down to one person that I didn't': Ex-Bournemouth, Ipswich and Bristol City striker Brett Pitman
Mr Westwood, 59, said he received the two-match ban after indecent behaviour reports were made to the club.
A disgruntled Pompey fan sent to CEO Andrew Cullen an email.
‘By the time we got to the ground, there was a big queue round the corner, and it was taking ages to get in, and you know when you got to go, you got to go,’ he told The News.
‘If I hadn’t, I would have wet myself.
‘It was only when I saw other lads having a pee I thought, "oh god if I don’t, I’m going to wet myself”. especially with the hold-ups getting into the ground.
‘I’m a bit embarrassed about it. You try and do it discreetly, but it is what it is. I hold my hands up. I’m disappointed with myself.’
The season ticket holder added that he accepted the decision and that he had let the club down. He received the news over the phone on Monday.
Mr Westwood was not allowed to attend Pompey’s 1-1 draw against Oxford United and will miss Saturday’s home clash versus Shrewsbury Town.
The Pompey die-hard said he feels like every move he makes is being monitored.
‘I’ve done what I’ve done, I’m not proud of myself,’ he added.
‘I know it’s not right, but It’s not something that’s unseen in football.
‘At the end of the day, I can’t deny what I did. I know football fans have changed. I’m a bit old school. I’m adapting, but there’s a lot of people who have got it out for me at the moment. That doesn’t excuse what I did though. I’m more angry with myself with this ban than the last one.’
After being denied entry, Mr Westwood tried to get back into the ground wearing his friends’ jeans, hoodie and face mask.
‘I got back to the van, sat there, and thought “why didn’t they let me in but let others in,” he said. ‘I thought “sod it I’ll give it a go”.
‘I accepted that I was thrown out, but part of me thought I was a bit victimised. I wasn’t drunk at all, I’d had a few, but not in a million years.’
SEE ALSO: Portsmouth FC fans lock horns in debate as John Westwood blames 'cancel culture' for Fratton Park ban
Mr Westwood denied being intoxicated and said he liaised with police about which pub his group would visit in Nailsworth before the game.
He divided opinion after blaming ‘cancel culture’ for a previous three-match ban. Footage showed Mr Westwood mooning Coventry City fans at a friendly in July.
‘I’m under the microscope at the moment,’ he said. ‘I’ve got a feeling my days at football are numbered somehow, there are a lot of people who don’t like me. I’m definitely walking on eggshells.’
Portsmouth FC declined to comment.
Forest Green Rovers were approached for comment.