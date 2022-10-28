The lifelong Portsmouth FC supporter was punished for publicly relieving himself against a wall before Saturday’s fixture against Forest Green Rovers.

He was refused entry into The New Lawn and failed to get past the stewards in different clothing – so instead he had to watch the match on a hill overlooking the ground.

John Westwood said he was 'disappointed' in himself after urinating outside Forest Green Rovers' stadium and receiving a two-match ban. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Mr Westwood, 59, said he received the two-match ban after indecent behaviour reports were made to the club.

A disgruntled Pompey fan sent to CEO Andrew Cullen an email.

‘By the time we got to the ground, there was a big queue round the corner, and it was taking ages to get in, and you know when you got to go, you got to go,’ he told The News.

‘If I hadn’t, I would have wet myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Westwood divided opinion when he blamed cancel culture for his three-match ban earlier this summer. Picture: Joe Pepler.

‘It was only when I saw other lads having a pee I thought, "oh god if I don’t, I’m going to wet myself”. especially with the hold-ups getting into the ground.

‘I’m a bit embarrassed about it. You try and do it discreetly, but it is what it is. I hold my hands up. I’m disappointed with myself.’

The season ticket holder added that he accepted the decision and that he had let the club down. He received the news over the phone on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Westwood was not allowed to attend Pompey’s 1-1 draw against Oxford United and will miss Saturday’s home clash versus Shrewsbury Town.

Mr Westwood tried to get back into the New Lawn - after being denied entry - wearing his friends' pair of jeans, a hoodie and a face mask. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The Pompey die-hard said he feels like every move he makes is being monitored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve done what I’ve done, I’m not proud of myself,’ he added.

‘I know it’s not right, but It’s not something that’s unseen in football.

‘At the end of the day, I can’t deny what I did. I know football fans have changed. I’m a bit old school. I’m adapting, but there’s a lot of people who have got it out for me at the moment. That doesn’t excuse what I did though. I’m more angry with myself with this ban than the last one.’

After being denied entry, Mr Westwood tried to get back into the ground wearing his friends’ jeans, hoodie and face mask.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I got back to the van, sat there, and thought “why didn’t they let me in but let others in,” he said. ‘I thought “sod it I’ll give it a go”.

‘I accepted that I was thrown out, but part of me thought I was a bit victimised. I wasn’t drunk at all, I’d had a few, but not in a million years.’

Mr Westwood denied being intoxicated and said he liaised with police about which pub his group would visit in Nailsworth before the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m under the microscope at the moment,’ he said. ‘I’ve got a feeling my days at football are numbered somehow, there are a lot of people who don’t like me. I’m definitely walking on eggshells.’

Portsmouth FC declined to comment.