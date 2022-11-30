Drug dealer from Leigh Park jailed after being caught in Portsmouth with £3,000 of heroin and crack

Lee Callery, 46, of Billys Copse, Leigh Park, was found guilty by a jury at Portsmouth Crown Court of two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

The court heard that on December 11, 2020, roads policing officers spotted a vehicle that was suspected be involved drug-dealing. Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to Callery, who was the driver and only occupant in the car. He could be seen attempting to hide something under his seat, while officers noticed suspected Class A drugs on the back seat of the vehicle.

Picture: Hampshire police

Callery was detained under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and a search found two mobile phones, heroin with a street value of £2,470, crack cocaine with a street value of £500 as well as £1,507 in cash. Callery was arrested and later charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, which he denied. A jury found him guilty of both charges on Thursday and he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

PC Harrison White of Hampshire Constabulary’s Criminal Investigation Department, who led the investigation, said: ‘Class A drugs supply causes misery and harm to those that it impacts and we know that drug dealing and violence are inextricably linked. That is why tackling the supply of drugs is a crucial part of our work to reduce violent crime and protect the most vulnerable within our communities.

‘Our officers work proactively to target drug dealers who come in and out of the area with the aim of selling drugs. We will continue to keep up the pressure and disrupt the supply of Class A drugs across both Havant and Portsmouth, however we cannot do this without your help.

‘We encourage the public to continue to provide information to us about any issues and suspected drug activity in your area so that we can build a stronger picture of what is taking place and identify where we need to focus our efforts.’

