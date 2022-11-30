Three people were seen riding a moped in Petersfield Road, Leigh Park. Picture: Google Street View.

Officers saw an abandoned moped outside of One Stop in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, at 4am this morning. It was confirmed stolen and recovered, and police patrols began.

While on patrol, local officers spotted three youths riding another moped the wrong way along Petersfield Road – trying to escape when they were seen. Two boys are now in custody.

An abandoned moped was recovered by police from outside One Stop in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park. Picture: Google Street View.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We detained a 13-year-old boy from Havant under Section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and found tools and a balaclava in his possession. He was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.