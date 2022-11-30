News you can trust since 1877
Two Havant boys arrested in connection with stolen moped after driving another vehicle the wrong way on road in Leigh Park

TWO boys connected to a stolen moped were arrested by police after being seen riding on the wrong side of a road.

By Freddie Webb
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 3:36pm
Three people were seen riding a moped in Petersfield Road, Leigh Park. Picture: Google Street View.
Officers saw an abandoned moped outside of One Stop in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, at 4am this morning. It was confirmed stolen and recovered, and police patrols began.

While on patrol, local officers spotted three youths riding another moped the wrong way along Petersfield Road – trying to escape when they were seen. Two boys are now in custody.

An abandoned moped was recovered by police from outside One Stop in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park. Picture: Google Street View.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We detained a 13-year-old boy from Havant under Section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and found tools and a balaclava in his possession. He was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

‘We have also arrested a 14-year-old boy from Havant on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.’ Information can be submitted via 101, quoting 44220485071.