A drug dealer from Southampton has been jailed for 13 years and 8 months for being concerned in the supply of cocaine in the city.

Scott Gavin Parry, 38, of Archers Road in Eastleigh, facilitated the supply of around 82kg of the class A drug within the city between February 2019 and July 2020 using a mobile encryption service, commonly known as EncroChat, in an attempt to evade detection.

Following a lengthy and complex investigation, Parry was arrested in July 2020 on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of criminal property, and he was later charged with the offences. Officers seized £8,500 in cash and cocaine, as well as large quantities of bulking agents which were indicative of drug supply.

Parry pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to 13 years and 8 months in prison at Southampton Crown Court on Friday (May 17). On sentence, the judge remarked that Parry's dealing had been on a commercial scale and that cocaine can cause great harm to individuals and misery for users and their families.

Detective Constable Craig Rainsley, from Southampton’s Area Crime Team, said: “I hope this sentence highlights that our officers will do everything in their power to ensure that Southampton is not targeted by drugs networks and is a hostile place for drug dealers to operate.