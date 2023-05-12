Reports of drug dealing, smoking cannabis and using gas canisters were regularly reported to police during lockdown at a block of flats in Butcher Street, Portsea, near Gunwharf Quays. But despite the nuisance appearing to dissipate, the criminal behaviour has made a return – with reports of an incident during the weekend of April 29/30.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said: ‘During Covid we had a large number of young boys drug dealing and using gas canisters and smoking cannabis on the stairway. After reporting to (police on) 101 three times a week for two years nothing happened and now (the offenders) have returned.

‘After many meetings the council did put a gate on the block, but the residents hardly use this especially with one house being used as a let with different people coming and going. Someone must know who these people are.’

Police and the city council said they were aware of the situation. A police spokeswoman said: ‘We received a report of a group of young people acting suspiciously in Butcher Street in Portsmouth at around 3.15pm on Sunday April 29. The incident has since been filed, pending any further new information coming to light. In which case, the investigation may be re-opened.’

A council spokeswoman said: ‘A leaseholder contacted the council with concerns about drug offences they witnessed in the building the weekend of April 29/30 and were advised to contact the police.

‘The council did indeed install a gate following concerns last year. We will be sending out a letter to the residents of the block encouraging them to use the gate as intended and confirming the access code.’

Contact Hampshire police at www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

