Drug-fuelled man jailed for spitting and attacking hospital security after threatening nurse
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Robert Donnalley was taken to St Richards Hospital, Chichester, on 27 June at around 1.40pm after becoming “extremely intoxicated on drugs and alcohol”, police said.
A statement added: “When a nurse was trying to help, Donnalley threatened her. She then called security. Donnalley proceeded to spit at and assault the two security guards. Officers arrived and he was arrested.”
Donnalley, 31, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker and two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker when he appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court on 29 June. He was sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment.