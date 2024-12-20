The seven people were involved in a multi-million pound cocaine conspiracy spanning Portsmouth, Southampton, and Weston-Super-Mare. Hampshire police officers from a serious crime unit investigated the drugs supply operation for six months in 2020 with the sentencing described as a “clear message” that those involved in drug supply will be brought to justice.

As part of the investigation, called Operation Graffiti, 10kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of one million pounds was seized as well as over half a million pounds in cash.

Investigating officer DC Steve Brown from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit said: “Operation Graffiti was a complex investigation and I’m pleased that these sentences send a strong message to those involved in the supply of drugs that we will not tolerate this activity. We estimate that this OCG could have sold anywhere between 230kg and 393kg of cocaine during the conspiracy period, potentially worth tens of millions of pounds.”

The investigation found that OCG members used encrypted messaging app EncroChat to communicate, which police were able access and locate messages where the gang contacted customers, offered cocaine for sale, co-ordinated its delivery and the collection of money.

Peter Morrison, 39, of Bromyard Crescent, Portsmouth, was found to have been involved in the collection and distribution of cocaine, and the collection, counting and onward passage of cash obtained in the sale of the cocaine. He was also found to be the primary conduit for Ryan Lafferty, 43, of North Street, Portsmouth, who was a courier for the OCG, making trips to London, Weston-Super-Mare and Kent to collect and distribute drugs.

Lafferty was arrested in Hampshire on July 13, 2020, when he was on his way back from Slough with 10kg of cocaine.

Another Portsmouth man, Anthony Kelleher, 55, of Fourth Avenue, Cosham, stored large amounts of cash and cocaine at his home address. He also collected and distributed large amounts of cocaine. During the conspiracy period, he made multiple trips to London to collect large amounts of cocaine and transport in excess of £200,000 in cash.

David Brennan, 53, of Merthyr Avenue, Portsmouth, was a courier who collected multiple kilograms of cocaine from London and transported it to Portsmouth. He also collected cash which was passed on to the cocaine supplier.

Ricky Lane, 37, of Blackcap Close, Rowland’s Castle, assisted the OCG with the onward movement of large amounts of cash made from cocaine sales. He would also purchase cocaine in kilo weights and ounces for onward sale, and was also involved in the cultivation of cannabis on a commercial scale.

Lane met with Kelleher on June 3, 2020 and received two black bin liners filled with £300,000 in cash which had been stored by Marcel Binns, 67, of Mallow Close, Portsmouth.

Lane was arrested shortly after with police finding £170,000 cash under the stairs in his home. In his garage, police found hydroponics used in the cultivation of cannabis, along with two canisters believed to contain 50 litres of amphetamine oil.

On June 10, 2020, Binns’ home address was searched with police finding a bin liner containing £110,000 in cash in a suitcase under her bed, and a further £9,000 from within her wardrobe.

The following people pleaded guilty to offences that were charged as a result of this investigation:

Peter Morrison, aged 39, of Bromyard Crescent in Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Morrison was sentenced on Thursday, December 19 at Portsmouth Crown Court for his involvement in this drugs conspiracy and a separate drugs conspiracy investigated under the name Operation Portable. Morrison was jailed for 17 and a half years.

Anthony Kelleher, aged 55, of Fourth Avenue in Cosham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. At Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, December 19 he was jailed for 11 years and 2 months.

Ricky Lane, aged 37, of Blackcap Close in Rowland’s Castle, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. At Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, December 19 he was jailed for 9 years and 8 months.

Isaac Wyatt, aged 37, of Hafner Green in Weston-Super-Mare, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, and possession of cannabis with intent to supply. At Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, December 19 he was jailed for 8 years and 9 months.

David Brennan, aged 53, of Merthyr Avenue in Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. At Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, December 19 he was jailed for 5 years and 3 months.

Ryan Lafferty, aged 43, of North Street in Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. At Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, December 19 he was jailed for 5 years and 3 months.

Marcel Binns, aged 67, of Mallow Close in Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property. At Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, December 19 she was sentenced to 9 months, suspended for 12 months. She was also ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work.

DC Steve Brown emphasises how complex this case was. He said: “The fact that one of the defendants, Peter Morrison, was also sentenced for a separate drugs conspiracy investigated under Operation Portable, demonstrates the complexities we face when investigating and dismantling gangs like this. Our message is clear, if you are involved in the supply of drugs we will relentlessly pursue you and bring you to justice.

“We continue to encourage anyone who has information about drugs supply in their neighbourhood to report this to us, as this helps us build up an overall picture of the issues affecting your area.”

The police have advised if you have concerns about drug-related activity in your neighbourhood, please contact them on 101, or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Pictures of five of the offenders can be found below alongside their sentences:

1 . Crime Gang Sentencing Seven members of a drug gang operating in Portsmouth, Southampton, and Weston-Super-Mare have been sentenced to more than 57 years in prison. | Hampshire police Photo Sales

2 . David Brennan David Brennan, aged 53, of Merthyr Avenue in Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. At Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday 19 December he was jailed for 5 years and 3 months. | Hampshire Police Photo Sales

3 . Anthony Kelleher Anthony Kelleher, aged 55, of Fourth Avenue in Cosham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. At Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday 19 December he was jailed for 11 years and 2 months. | Hampshire Police Photo Sales

4 . Ryan Lafferty Ryan Lafferty, aged 43, of North Street in Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. At Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday 19 December he was jailed for 5 years and 3 months. | Hampshire Police Photo Sales