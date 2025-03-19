‘A significant amount of the drugs and weapons’ have been seized in a police raid in Buckland.

A man was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, March 18) after executing a warrant and forcing entry into the property in the Sultan Road area with a man arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Sharing the news on their social media page, local officer PC Frost said: “I read comments saying that police should be concentrating on catching violent offenders, rather than deal with drugs in this capacity. I have dealt with a considerable amount of violent crimes in relation to drug dealing. That is why we target the drug dealing.

Police executed two warrants in Buckland this week | Hants Police

“I have dealt with some horrendous crimes, where dealers have been stabbed and robbed, where dealers have tried to collect a debt, or there has been a turf war. Drugs and violence aren't mutually exclusive problems - they are part of the same problem.”

Yesterday’s arrest follows another warrant executed in the Buckland area where a large quantity of suspected stolen goods which police believe are items stolen in shopliftings across the Hampshire area. The items seized filled the station’s property store.

PC Frost said: “I often read on the comments section that people may think of shoplifting as a victimless crime against a faceless organisation, but I feel that it is important to remember that these crimes can have consequences for regular shop workers.

Haul of stolen items seized in Buckland | Hants Police

“I have taken reports too many times from staff who have been subjected to verbal abuse, and/or threats of violence. I have recently spoken to the concerned manager of a well-known retailer and major employer, who has stated that his shop was facing closure from the losses that the shop has incurred.

“Another comment I often read is that the rise in thefts is related to the rise in the price of living. The problem with this argument is that the items that are invariably seized are luxury items - alcohol, chocolate, beauty products. Nobody needs a thousand bars of chocolate. It is criminal enterprise pure and simple.”

Enquiries into the stolen goods are ongoing.