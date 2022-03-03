Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident of indecent exposure which took place on Tuesday, February 22 in Freshwater.

At around 4pm, two men were seen at a bus stop on School Green Road, next to Sainsbury’s.

One of the men reportedly exposed himself, before both men boarded the number 7 Southern Vectis bus to Newport at around 4.10pm.

We are taking this incident seriously and an investigation is ongoing, but we would also like to make contact with any witnesses, particularly anyone at the bus stop or on the bus.

The man who exposed himself is described as white, skinny, aged between 20 and 30, around 5ft 9ins tall, with short dark hair, wearing navy blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes, and a dark jacket.

The second man has been described as white, skinny, aged between 20 and 30, around 5ft 9ins tall, with short dark hair and wearing a brown/tan coloured coat with a burgundy backpack, and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Both men are thought to have been drunk at the time of the incident.

Officers understand there were four other people at the bus stop at this time, so if you were there and witnessed what took place, please get in touch with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220074264.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

