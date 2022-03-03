Officers confirmed they found the body of a man at 9.42am, in an area of woodland.

They have been searching for Lucas Opanuga, 21, who disappeared on February 22.

Police confirm they have found a body in the search for a missing University of Portsmouth student.

He was last seen by his family at roughly 4pm, when Mr Opanuga left his home in Southgate, London.

It was reported by police he left to go to the shops in Enfield.

He returned home to London from The University of Portsmouth on February 8.

Hampshire Constabulary have updated the family with the latest information regarding the search, and are currently supporting them.

