'Drunk man' hurls vile abuse staff and passengers at Gosport Ferry Terminal and kicks ticket machine

Frightening abuse was hurled at staff and passengers at Gosport Ferry Terminal by a ‘drunk man’.

By Freddie Webb
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST

Officers arrested a 30-year-old male from Southsea in Mumby Road yesterday afternoon following the public order offence. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said he kicked a ticket machine during the intoxicated tirade.

‘Shortly after 3pm yesterday (April 3), officers arrested a 30-year-old man on Mumby Road,’ he said. ‘This follows reports of a drunk man at the Gosport Ferry terminal who was abusive to passengers and staff, and kicked a ticket machine.’

The man was seen hurling abuse at passengers and kicking a ticket machine at Gosport Ferry Terminal. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.The man was seen hurling abuse at passengers and kicking a ticket machine at Gosport Ferry Terminal. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
The spokesman said the man has been given a community order and has agreed to go on a course to handle his drinking. ‘The man has been dealt with by means of community resolution for the offence of using threatening or abusive words and behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress,’ he said.

‘As part of the community resolution, the man has agreed to take part in an alcohol diversion course.’