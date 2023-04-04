Emergency services scrambled to the westbound route of the M27 between junctions 3 and 2 yesterday morning following the collision between two HGVs – causing huge tailbacks. An air ambulance was also deployed to the scene and a police spokesman said people were injured at the crash site.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter yesterday afternoon that a 53-year-old from Portsmouth was detained on suspicion of drug driving – being released under investigation. ‘Long delays on the M27 westbound this morning following an RTC involving two lorries,’ the force added.

A 53-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a shocking crash on the M27 involving two lorries. Picture; Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

‘One driver (a 53 year-old man from Portsmouth) arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving and later released under investigation.’ A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the officers were called to the crash at 7.44am. National Highways reported that three lanes on the motorway were initially blocked, with the route later being closed.

‘The M27 is now closed in both directions between J2 Salisbury and J3 M271 due to a serious collision,’ they initially reported at 8.15am. ‘Emergency services including air ambulance is on scene.

‘Please allow extra travel time if in the area and consider alternative routes.’ National Highways added that the ‘recovery and clean up’ was still going on over an hour later at 9.32am. All lanes were reopened just after 10am.

An air ambulance had to be deployed to the scene. Picture; Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.