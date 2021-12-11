Drunk Donna Urquhart, 43, paid the price for her blatant drunkenness when she was locked up for the festive season after trying the patience of judge William Ashworth at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday morning.

After making the call to remand the inebriated defendant for over a month until January 14, the judge was suddenly rounded on.

A male supporter of the defendant subjected judge Ashworth to a sustained torrent of abuse from the public gallery, including brazenly mocking his ‘silly wig’ – a British legal tradition since 1685.

Security intervened in an attempt to quell spiralling ugly scenes as Urquhart, due to be sentenced for an affray in the city on April 9 last year, was taken down while her friend was ushered from the court.

The case had been delayed as Urquhart’s defence barrister Rob Harding pleaded for more time to assess his client amid concerns over her state after reports security had been forced to remove vodka off her.

After the case was called on, Mr Harding requested for the case to be sentenced in the afternoon with probation able to carry out a stand-down report on the day.

But judge Ashworth, less than impressed with Urquhart’s open disregard for the court, decided to cage the defendant for over a month instead – with her ‘too intoxicated to be sentenced’.

‘I’m concerned about your intoxication, so you will be remanded in custody,’ he said – prompting the angry man in the public gallery to unleash his foul-mouthed tirade at the judge.

‘You’re having a ******* laugh,’ he began, before continuing his withering verbal assault, and then adding: ‘You and your silly wig.’

With Urquhart and her male cheerleader now out the courtroom, the judge turned to Urquhart’s co-defendant Chloe Rowsell, 22, who was sentenced for affray.

Rowsell, of St Faiths Road, was handed a 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and an electronic tag from 7pm -7am until February 1.

The judge said there was ‘significant mitigation’ for the woman, of previous good character, who cares for her mum and son.

Urquhart, meanwhile, will appear back at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 14 to be sentenced again.

