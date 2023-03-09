Welsh officers are looking to speak to Dean Mayze, 35, following reports of a corrosive substance attack. The incident took place in South Powys in December.

NOW READ: Police hunting wanted man known to frequent Hayling Island

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ystradgynlais, Ystradfellte, and Pontneddfechan Police said on Facebook: ‘We are appealing for information to help find Dean Mayze, who officers would like to speak to following an assault involving a corrosive substance in Abercrave, Powys, on 10 December.

Ystradgynlais, Ystradfellte, and Pontneddfechan Police, in Wales, are searching for Dean Mayze, 35, who has links to Waterlooville. Picture: Ystradgynlais, Ystradfellte, and Pontneddfechan Police

‘The 35-year-old has links to the South Powys area as well as London, Kent and Hampshire. Have you seen Dean, or do you have info that might help us find him? Please, let us know.’

Waterlooville Police have shared the appeal on their Facebook page. Anyone with information regarding the assault is advised to call 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can also submit a report on the Dyfed Powys police website, quoting the crime reference number DPP/1502/11/12/2022/02/C.