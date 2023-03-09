Dyfed Powys police searching for man connected to Waterlooville after corrosive substance assault in Wales
A police force in Wales is searching for a man connected to Waterlooville following a serious assault.
Welsh officers are looking to speak to Dean Mayze, 35, following reports of a corrosive substance attack. The incident took place in South Powys in December.
Ystradgynlais, Ystradfellte, and Pontneddfechan Police said on Facebook: ‘We are appealing for information to help find Dean Mayze, who officers would like to speak to following an assault involving a corrosive substance in Abercrave, Powys, on 10 December.
‘The 35-year-old has links to the South Powys area as well as London, Kent and Hampshire. Have you seen Dean, or do you have info that might help us find him? Please, let us know.’
Waterlooville Police have shared the appeal on their Facebook page. Anyone with information regarding the assault is advised to call 101.
People can also submit a report on the Dyfed Powys police website, quoting the crime reference number DPP/1502/11/12/2022/02/C.