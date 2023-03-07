Sayaf Rajab, 27, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions on 17 August last year. Thames Valley Police are appealing to the public for help to find him and have released an image of him.

NOW READ: Woman arrested on suspicion of stealing alcohol from Marks and Spencer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rajab is 5ft 8ins tall and is known to frequent Slough, Southampton and Hayling Island. Investigating officer Sergeant Sean O’Neill, based at Slough police station, said: ‘Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Sayaf Rajab but we are now appealing for the public’s help.

Sayaf Rajab, 27, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the conditions of his licence. He is known to frequent Slough, Hayling Island and Havant. Picture: Thames Valley Police.

‘If you know where he is or may have seen him, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220377423. If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

‘Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad