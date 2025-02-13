E-fit released after woman in 80's spots man exposing himself by Fareham church

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 15:30 BST
A man was spotted exposing himself near a church in Fareham, police have confirmed.

At about 11am on Friday, December 17, a woman in her 80s was riding a mobility scooter past Trinity Church on West Street when she saw a man exposing himself in one of the alcoves outside the church.

Most Popular
The police have released an e-fit appeal following exposure incident in Fareham.placeholder image
The police have released an e-fit appeal following exposure incident in Fareham. | Hampshire Police

The police have now released an E-fit image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If anyone recognises the person in this image, please contact the police. You can call 101 quoting reference 44250006540 or you can visit the website. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website, click here.

Related topics:HampshireFarehamPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice