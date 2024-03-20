Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire Police have released this image of the flasher.

Police are stepping up their hunt for the depraved deviant who approached two girls aged 12 and 13 on Purbrook Way and exposed himself between 12.30pm and 1.00pm on Sunday 18 February.

The force said he spoke briefly to the girls and no contact was made. The girls ran to a nearby relative’s house and were not hurt.

The man has been described as white, aged in his late 20s with a slim build and short hair in a buzz cut style. He was wearing a black jacket with yellow stripes on it and black trousers.

"If anyone witnessed the incident, knows this man or recognises this image, please contact us on 101 quoting 44240071839, or go online to report via How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary," a police spokesperson said.