Young e-scooter rider attacks older man leaving him with bloodied face in Sarisbury Green, Fareham
Police have launched an investigation following the assault last Saturday afternoon in Sarisbury Green, Fareham. Fareham Police reported on Facebook that the incident took place between 12pm and 1pm at the junction of Barnes Lane and the Holly Hill Car Park.
“It is reported that a young male on an E-Scooter, after a verbal exchange, has assaulted an older male causing bleeding to the face, glasses to break and resulted in the victim falling to the ground,” the force said.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who knows what happened to get in touch with them. The force is particularly keen to here from people with dash cam footage, or those who know the younger man who attacked the other male.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240135814. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.