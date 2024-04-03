Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) union are staging walkouts across the UK this week. South Western Railway (SWR) said services will be affected between tomorrow (April 4) and next Tuesday (April 9).

There will be no trains calling at Portsmouth Harbour next Monday (April 8), as well as other stations including Southampton Central, Windsor & Eton Riverside, Reading or Exeter St Davids. SWR said there will only be a limited number of services from London Waterloo to Basingstoke, Feltham, Woking and Guildford via Woking.

No trains will be operating between Portsmouth and London at specific times as commuters are once again hit by rail strikes. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17)

There will be no trains to Bournemouth, Poole and Weymouth on that day, Engineering work is also planned on Saturday (April 6), which involves line closures in the Andover, Brockenhurst and Staines areas. Locomotives will only be running between 7am and 7pm, with no services outside those hours.

Steve Tyler, SWR’s performance and planning director, said: “Industrial action by the ASLEF union will mean only a significantly reduced service will run on Monday, April 8, so we are asking our customers to only travel if their journeys are absolutely necessary. For essential journeys, customers should check journey planners before setting off.

“The overtime ban on Thursday 4, Friday 5, Saturday 6 and Tuesday 9 April will mean that timetables will be revised. We are asking our customers to check before they travel, right up until they set off, as alterations on the day are possible. We are very sorry for the disruption that this industrial action will cause our customers and are very thankful for their continued patience.”