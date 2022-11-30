E-scooter stolen from van in Portsmouth recovered but police still hunting thieves after multiple thefts reported
POLICE have recovered a stolen e-scooter but the thieves that broke into the van are still at large.
The electric vehicle was swiped from inside the van in Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, last Thursday. Following enquiries, police managed to recover the scooter and return it to its owner.
There have been multiple thefts from cars and vans reported to police in the Cosham area recently. A spokeswoman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating a number of thefts from vehicles in Cosham have recovered a stolen e-scooter and returned it to its owner.
‘Enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and our Portsmouth North Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to investigate several theft from motor vehicle reports that we have received in recent weeks.’
Police have issued advice on how to prevent thefts from vehicles. This includes not leaving anything valuable in cars or vans – even things of low value – items with an address on them and to secure anything outside the vehicle.