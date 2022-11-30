The electric vehicle was swiped from inside the van in Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, last Thursday. Following enquiries, police managed to recover the scooter and return it to its owner.

There have been multiple thefts from cars and vans reported to police in the Cosham area recently. A spokeswoman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating a number of thefts from vehicles in Cosham have recovered a stolen e-scooter and returned it to its owner.

Several theft from vehicle incidents have been reported in the area of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham. Picture: Google Street View.

‘Enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and our Portsmouth North Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to investigate several theft from motor vehicle reports that we have received in recent weeks.’