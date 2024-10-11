Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A boy has had his e-scooter stolen from him at a basketball court in Portsmouth.

The 15-year-old was playing in the courts with his friends in Buckingham Green, Buckland, when they were approached by a group of teenage males. One of the three boys, between 5:30pm and 6:15pm on Wednesday (October 9), threatened the victim with violence.

The incident took place in Buckingham Green, Buckland, Portsmouth, on October 9. | Google Street View

Police said after being subject to threats of assault, the victim had his e-scooter stolen. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released a description of the teenager. He is described as black, aged between 15 and 17, 6ft 1ins tall and of a skinny build. The teenager was wearing a reflective silver coloured puffer jacket and has dark hair braided to his cheeks.

“We are looking to speak to anyone who recognises this boy from his description, was in the area at the time, or has CCTV overlooking the basketball courts,” the force said. “We are also keen to talk to anyone who may know the whereabouts of the stolen e-scooter, which is described as being a black AOVO PRO e-scooter with red trim on the wheels and a broken rear mud guard.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240439613. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.