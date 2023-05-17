News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Early morning raid for Portsmouth police yields good return as cannabis grow unearthed

By Steve Deeks
Published 17th May 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 17:15 BST

The Charles Dickens cop team enjoyed a fruitful visit after executing a warrant at an address in Portsea today.

READ NOW: Wanted man

A post from Portsmouth Police on Facebook said: ‘A cannabis grow was discovered - here are some photos before and after we cleared the plants ready for disposal. An arrest has been made in regards to this find.

Cannabis grow seized. Pic Hants policeCannabis grow seized. Pic Hants police
Cannabis grow seized. Pic Hants police
‘Any information or concerns about crime, you can report this anonymously via orlo.uk/zLS5n.’