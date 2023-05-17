Early morning raid for Portsmouth police yields good return as cannabis grow unearthed
An early morning raid yielded a good return for police after a cannabis grow was unearthed.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th May 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 17:15 BST
The Charles Dickens cop team enjoyed a fruitful visit after executing a warrant at an address in Portsea today.
A post from Portsmouth Police on Facebook said: ‘A cannabis grow was discovered - here are some photos before and after we cleared the plants ready for disposal. An arrest has been made in regards to this find.
‘Any information or concerns about crime, you can report this anonymously via orlo.uk/zLS5n.’