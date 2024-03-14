Eastleigh brawl launches Hampshire police witness appeal after youths fight and throw bottles in town centre
The appeal follows several reports of a public order incident in Eastleigh town centre last weekend.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "The incident, which involved a large group of youths, is reported to have occurred in the area of Poundland and Sainsbury’s, shortly after 2pm on Saturday (9 March). Reports have stated that some of the group were fighting and throwing bottles at one another.
"If you were in the area at the time and witnessed anything of the incident, or have any other information which could assist in our investigation, such as CCTV or mobile phone footage, please call 101 and quote incident number 44240102784. You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please be assured that officers continue to investigate this incident and enquiries remain ongoing at this time.
"We are working hard to establish any crimes which may have been committed and identify any suspects involved in this incident."
Reports can also be made to the police force directly here, and to Crimestoppers here.