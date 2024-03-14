Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The appeal follows several reports of a public order incident in Eastleigh town centre last weekend.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "The incident, which involved a large group of youths, is reported to have occurred in the area of Poundland and Sainsbury’s, shortly after 2pm on Saturday (9 March). Reports have stated that some of the group were fighting and throwing bottles at one another.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Man charged with people smuggling after Portsmouth arrest in National Crime Agency investigation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you were in the area at the time and witnessed anything of the incident, or have any other information which could assist in our investigation, such as CCTV or mobile phone footage, please call 101 and quote incident number 44240102784. You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please be assured that officers continue to investigate this incident and enquiries remain ongoing at this time.