Man charged with people smuggling after Portsmouth arrest in National Crime Agency investigation
45-year-old Ali Omar Karim was last night remanded in custody to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates later today (14 March). He has been charged with conspiring to facilitate the breach (or attempted breach) of immigration law and concealing criminal property contrary to section 327 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. He was in arrested in the Kingston area of Portsmouth yesterday morning (March 13) as part of an NCA investigation into a Kurdish organised crime group involved in smuggling people to the UK in boats and HGVs.
As previously reported, he is suspected of controlling a network of people smugglers throughout northern Europe and the Middle East. NCA investigators believe the network may have been involved in smuggling hundreds of people to the UK, charging them thousands of pounds each time. Following the arrest, NCA senior investigating officer Rachel Bramley said:
“This arrest marks a significant point in an investigation that has been going on for around two years now. It is our belief that this crime group were involved in people smuggling activities using a range of methods, all of which were dangerous and potentially life-threatening for those being smuggled. Tackling organised immigration crime remains a priority for the NCA, and our investigation into this network continues.”
A second man arrested as part of the same investigation in Italy last month remains in custody as extradition proceedings continue.