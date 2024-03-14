Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

45-year-old Ali Omar Karim was last night remanded in custody to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates later today (14 March). He has been charged with conspiring to facilitate the breach (or attempted breach) of immigration law and concealing criminal property contrary to section 327 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. He was in arrested in the Kingston area of Portsmouth yesterday morning (March 13) as part of an NCA investigation into a Kurdish organised crime group involved in smuggling people to the UK in boats and HGVs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man suspected of being a significant figure in a Kurdish organised crime group involved in smuggling people to the UK in boats and HGVs has been arrested by the National Crime Agency in Portsmouth today, 13 March, 2024. Pic: NCA

As previously reported, he is suspected of controlling a network of people smugglers throughout northern Europe and the Middle East. NCA investigators believe the network may have been involved in smuggling hundreds of people to the UK, charging them thousands of pounds each time. Following the arrest, NCA senior investigating officer Rachel Bramley said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This arrest marks a significant point in an investigation that has been going on for around two years now. It is our belief that this crime group were involved in people smuggling activities using a range of methods, all of which were dangerous and potentially life-threatening for those being smuggled. Tackling organised immigration crime remains a priority for the NCA, and our investigation into this network continues.”