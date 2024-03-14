Man charged with people smuggling after Portsmouth arrest in National Crime Agency investigation

A man arrested during an operation by the National Crime Agency in Portsmouth yesterday (13 March) has been charged with people smuggling and money laundering offences.
By Joe Buncle
Published 14th Mar 2024, 10:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

45-year-old Ali Omar Karim was last night remanded in custody to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates later today (14 March). He has been charged with conspiring to facilitate the breach (or attempted breach) of immigration law and concealing criminal property contrary to section 327 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. He was in arrested in the Kingston area of Portsmouth yesterday morning (March 13) as part of an NCA investigation into a Kurdish organised crime group involved in smuggling people to the UK in boats and HGVs.

A man suspected of being a significant figure in a Kurdish organised crime group involved in smuggling people to the UK in boats and HGVs has been arrested by the National Crime Agency in Portsmouth today, 13 March, 2024. Pic: NCA A man suspected of being a significant figure in a Kurdish organised crime group involved in smuggling people to the UK in boats and HGVs has been arrested by the National Crime Agency in Portsmouth today, 13 March, 2024. Pic: NCA
A man suspected of being a significant figure in a Kurdish organised crime group involved in smuggling people to the UK in boats and HGVs has been arrested by the National Crime Agency in Portsmouth today, 13 March, 2024. Pic: NCA
Most Popular

As previously reported, he is suspected of controlling a network of people smugglers throughout northern Europe and the Middle East. NCA investigators believe the network may have been involved in smuggling hundreds of people to the UK, charging them thousands of pounds each time. Following the arrest, NCA senior investigating officer Rachel Bramley said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This arrest marks a significant point in an investigation that has been going on for around two years now. It is our belief that this crime group were involved in people smuggling activities using a range of methods, all of which were dangerous and potentially life-threatening for those being smuggled. Tackling organised immigration crime remains a priority for the NCA, and our investigation into this network continues.”

A second man arrested as part of the same investigation in Italy last month remains in custody as extradition proceedings continue.

Related topics:PortsmouthNCA