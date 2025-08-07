Eastleigh man charged with escaping lawful custody after fleeing from court hearing
Police have located a man who fled from a court hearing a month ago.
James Poole, 31, of Eastleigh, escaped after being presented for a court hearing on Wednesday, July 9. Police subsequently released a public appeal to help find him and they have now confirmed that he has been located.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers searching for James Poole have now located and charged the 31-year-old with escaping lawful custody and criminal damage.”
He has been remanded in custody.