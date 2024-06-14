Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been jailed for stealing almost £20,000 from the company she worked for.

Lynsay Railton, 45, of Boyatt Crescent in Eastleigh, was working as an accountant when she defrauded Fairpay Construction Ltd. She abused her position at the Basingstoke-based company to illegally gain of a total of £19,942.10 between July 2021 and May 2022.

Lynsay Railton, 45, of Boyatt Crescent in Eastleigh, was working as an accountant when she defrauded Fairpay Construction Ltd. She abused her position at the Basingstoke-based company to illegally gain of a total of £19,942.10 between July 2021 and May 2022. | Hampshire Police

She was sentenced yesterday (June 13) at Winchester Crown Court to one year in custody after previously pleading guilty to one charge of fraud. The court heard how she made bank transfers from the company account to her Monzo account, used the company card to pay for fuel without permission, and even changed £200 for Euros on the company card when she went on holiday.