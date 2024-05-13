Eastney incident: Ongoing emergency service operation at Fraser Range

By Joe Williams
Published 13th May 2024, 15:38 BST
An ongoing emergency services operation is happening in Portsmouth with ambulance, coastguard and fire engines all in attendance.

Ambulance and fire crews are currently dealing with a situation in Eastney. Picture by Stu Vaisey.

Fraser Range in Eastney is the scene of the incident, with a section of Ferry Road reportedly closed. Multiple emergency vehicles are in attendance including a helicopter.

We have approached the police for a comment and we will let you know as soon as we have any further information.

