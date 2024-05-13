Eastney incident: Ongoing emergency service operation at Fraser Range
An ongoing emergency services operation is happening in Portsmouth with ambulance, coastguard and fire engines all in attendance.
Fraser Range in Eastney is the scene of the incident, with a section of Ferry Road reportedly closed. Multiple emergency vehicles are in attendance including a helicopter.
We have approached the police for a comment and we will let you know as soon as we have any further information.