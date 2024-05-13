Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ongoing emergency services operation is happening in Portsmouth with ambulance, coastguard and fire engines all in attendance.

Ambulance and fire crews are currently dealing with a situation in Eastney. Picture by Stu Vaisey.

Fraser Range in Eastney is the scene of the incident, with a section of Ferry Road reportedly closed. Multiple emergency vehicles are in attendance including a helicopter.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...