Police are investigating the circumstances of the fatal crash which occurred in Alton this morning, Sunday, September 25.

A police spokesperson said: ‘At 8.44am we were called to reports that a cyclist travelling on the A31 had collided with a silver Ford Transit van, near to the Holybourne roundabout.

‘The cyclist, a man aged in his 80s, sadly died a short time later.

Police

‘His next of kin have been informed and formal identification proceedings are being carried out.’

Officers have arrested a 21-year-old man from Barnet, London, on suspicion of four offences:

:: Causing death by driving without due care while unfit through drugs

:: Causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving

:: Driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs

:: Driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

He remains in custody at this time.

Following the collision, road closures were put in place. The southbound carriageway remains closed while the road is made safe.

The spokesperson added: ‘Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see a silver Ford Transit van in the moments leading up to the incident? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage that could help our investigation?

‘Anyone with any information that may help our investigation is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 44220390205.’